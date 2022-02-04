People spend time outdoors at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Manila on February 3, 2022. Despite the decline in numbers in the country’s Covid-19 cases, the health department said people should continue observing basic health protocols as there many factors aside from declining cases to declare that the virus is now endemic or just confined in certain areas. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines' fresh COVID-19 cases continued to decline for the fourth straight day as the country recorded 8,564 new infections on Friday, data from the health department showed.

The positivity rate was at 24.3 percent, based on samples of 37,932 individuals on Feb. 2, Wednesday, based on the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin. This is the lowest positivity rate since Jan. 1, according to Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

Of the newly reported cases, 6,560 or 77 percent occurred within the past 14 days. Metro Manila (907 cases), Western Visayas (782 cases) and Davao region (753 cases) were the top regions with cases in the past two weeks.

The Philippines has so far tallied 3,594,002 cases, of which 151,389 or 4.2 percent remain active. This is the lowest number of active infections since Jan. 9, when 128,114 active cases were announced, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Of the latest number of active cases, 139,940 (92.44 percent) were mild cases, 6,522 (4.31 percent) were asymptomatic, 3,107 (2.05 percent) were moderate cases, 1,500 (0.99 percent) were severe cases, and 320 (0.21 percent) were critical cases.

COVID-related deaths increased by 46, resulting in a total of 54,214 fatalities. Of the newly reported deaths, 26 occurred this month, 18 last month, and 2 in October, the DOH said.

This is the fourth straight day that new deaths remained below 100, according to the ABS-CBN IRG.

There were 10,474 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,388,399. This is the lowest figure since Jan. 14, when 9,027 recoveries were reported, the research group said.

Twenty-three duplicates, including 14 recoveries, were removed from the total case count, while 19 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

Six laboratories, which contribute on average 1.7 percent of samples tested and 1.8 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 38 percent and 44 percent, respectively.



Watch more on iWantTFC

Davao region and Soccksargen are under critical risk classification for COVID-19 cases even as infections in Mindanao are plateauing, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bangsomoro region are under moderate risk case classification, while Bicol region is considered as low risk for virus infection, Vergeire said.

Visayas and the rest of Mindanao are under high risk case classification while the country overall is considered as having moderate risk for COVID-19 cases, she added.

Only Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Bicol region have a negative 2-week growth rate, the DOH spokesperson said.

"Ang ibang rehiyon meron silang positive 2-week growth rate, ibig sabihin dumarami pa rin ang kaso. Maaaring positive nga pero mababa naman dahil nagi-slow down na ang pagtaas ng kaso lalo na sa Visayas, habang sa Mindanao po nagpa-plateau na," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Other regions have a positive 2-week growth rate, which means cases are still increasing. It might be positive but it's low because the rise in infections is slowing down especially in the Visayas, while it is plateauing in Mindanao.)

Vaccination and observation of minimum public health standards are key in protecting against the coronavirus, according to Vergeire.

Government will conduct another run of the "Bayanihan Bakunahan" program to ramp up vaccination among vulnerable sectors such as the elderly and persons with comorbidities.