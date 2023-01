MULTIMEDIA

2 dead in Bataan military plane crash

Rod Izon, ABS-CBN News

Wreckage at a crash site, involving a military plane, in Pilar, Bataan on Wednesday morning. Two pilots onboard the SF260TP aircraft of the Philippine Air Froce were killed after it crashed around 10:40 a.m. while undergoing training, according to authorities.