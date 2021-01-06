Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lighting a candle for Danilo Lim George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 06 2021 03:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A lit candle sits on the office desk of the late MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim inside the agency's headquarters in Makati City on Wednesday. The retired general passed away Wednesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 29 during a routine screening as a frontliner. MMDA chair Danilo Lim passes away after catching COVID-19 Read More: Danilo Lim MMDA Danny Lim coronavirus COVID-19 multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/01/06/21/star-magic-expresses-support-for-janella-salvador-markus-paterson/sports/01/06/21/nba-lakers-star-james-calls-lack-of-charges-in-blake-shooting-blow-to-heart/news/01/06/21/masakit-pa-rin-asawa-ng-construction-worker-na-napagkamalang-holdaper-hangad-ay-hustisya/life/01/06/21/sandra-lemonon-shares-message-to-younger-self-be-kinder-to-yourself/news/01/06/21/dole-nagbabala-laban-sa-mga-nag-aalok-ng-pera-trabaho-sa-social-media