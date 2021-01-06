Home  >  News

Lighting a candle for Danilo Lim

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2021 03:30 PM

Lighting a candle for Danilo Lim

A lit candle sits on the office desk of the late MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim inside the agency's headquarters in Makati City on Wednesday. The retired general passed away Wednesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 29 during a routine screening as a frontliner. 

