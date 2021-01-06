MMDA chair Danilo Lim passes away after catching COVID-19

MMDA Chairman Danny Lim has tested positive for COVI-19. Photo from Lim's Facebook page

MANILA - Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Lim "died before 8AM this morning at the age of 65," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"MMDA Chair Lim served the Duterte Administration with professionalism, competence and integrity. He would be dearly missed," Roque said in a statement.

"May the perpetual light shine upon him, and may his soul, through the mercy of the Almighty, rest in eternal peace," he added.

Last Dec. 29, Lim said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a routine screening as a frontliner. He said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would go on isolation.

President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017 appointed Lim as chairman of the MMDA. He is among former high-ranking military officials that Duterte tapped to join his administration.

Lim also served as customs deputy commissioner for intelligence under the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III, but resigned in 2013 due to "powerful forces" which he said affected his mandate to capture smugglers and institute reforms in the bureau.

In 2010, Lim ran for a Senate seat as an independent candidate and eventually as part of the Liberal Party but lost.

In 2006, Lim was jailed for his involvement in a military uprising against former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, but was later granted amnesty by Aquino.

Lim also participated in a coup against Aquino’s late mother, then President Corazon Aquino, in 1989.