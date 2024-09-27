Labor leaders Leody de Guzman, Luke Espiritu formalize 2025 Senate bid | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Labor leaders Leody de Guzman, Luke Espiritu formalize 2025 Senate bid

Labor leaders Leody de Guzman, Luke Espiritu formalize 2025 Senate bid

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
Luke Espiritu
|
Leody
|
Ka Leody
|
Leody de Guzman
|
politcs
|
2025
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.