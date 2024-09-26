Marcos Jr. unveils 12 admin senatorial bets in 2025 midterm polls | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos Jr. unveils 12 admin senatorial bets in 2025 midterm polls
Marcos Jr. unveils 12 admin senatorial bets in 2025 midterm polls
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 26, 2024 09:38 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Eleksyon 2025
|
2025 midterm elections
|
Senate
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.