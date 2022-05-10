Presidential candidate Leody De Guzman casts his vote at the Cainta Elementary School in Cainta, Rizal on May 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Labor leader and Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody de Guzman on Tuesday admitted defeat in the 2022 polls after placing 8th among 10 candidates, according to partial and unofficial election results.

After election day, Ka Leody concedes defeat in the 2022 presidential race but he asks Comelec for an explanation to the irregularities of the results. #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/FBm2SQi0tS — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) May 10, 2022

As of 10:32 a.m., De Guzman got 91,050 votes compared to Bongbong Marcos' 30,731,560 votes from 104,451 of 107,785 clustered precincts, according to partial and unofficial election results from the Commission on Elections.

“Hindi ko naman na ilalaban ‘yung malayong boto ko. Hindi ko na ‘yan ilalaban para makahabol ako pero ako ay naniniwala na dapat may ipaliwanag ‘yung Comelec. Marami nang report ng irregularities," De Guzman told ABS-CBN News.

De Guzman has admitted gaps in their campaign efforts but said his candidacy has put a spotlight on issues affecting Filipino workers.

De Guzman lost in the 2019 midterm senatorial elections, placing 38th overall with 888,458 votes.

He is the chairperson of labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino and founding member of party-list Partido Manggagawa.

A longtime labor rights activist, he is the country representative of the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity.

