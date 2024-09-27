Duterte-era cop accused of 'bankrolling' own party-list using PCSO funds | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Duterte-era cop accused of 'bankrolling' own party-list using PCSO funds
Duterte-era cop accused of 'bankrolling' own party-list using PCSO funds
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 27, 2024 02:16 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Quad committee
|
Garma
|
PCSO
|
DDS
|
EJK
|
Royina Garma
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.