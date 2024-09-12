Ex-cop Garma asks lawmakers to reverse contempt citation | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ex-cop Garma asks lawmakers to reverse contempt citation
Ex-cop Garma asks lawmakers to reverse contempt citation
Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 13, 2024 01:14 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
quad committee
|
Royina Garma
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.