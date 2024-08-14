Recto: PhilHealth to end 2024 with P546 billion despite fund transfer | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Recto: PhilHealth to end 2024 with P546 billion despite fund transfer

Recto: PhilHealth to end 2024 with P546 billion despite fund transfer

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PhilHealth
|
budget
|
funds
|
PhilHealth fund transfer
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.