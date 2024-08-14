Recto: PhilHealth to end 2024 with P546 billion despite fund transfer | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Recto: PhilHealth to end 2024 with P546 billion despite fund transfer
Recto: PhilHealth to end 2024 with P546 billion despite fund transfer
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 14, 2024 01:13 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PhilHealth
|
budget
|
funds
|
PhilHealth fund transfer
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.