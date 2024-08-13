Expect up to 14 storms until December: PAGASA | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Expect up to 14 storms until December: PAGASA

Expect up to 14 storms until December: PAGASA

Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
typhoon
|
Habagat
|
PAGASA
|
DSWD
|
assistance
|
storm
|
tropical cyclone
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
weather
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.