PH records 255 leptospirosis cases in 2 weeks after Carina, habagat | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness
PH records 255 leptospirosis cases in 2 weeks after Carina, habagat
PH records 255 leptospirosis cases in 2 weeks after Carina, habagat
David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 13, 2024 09:39 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
health
|
department of health
|
leptospirosis
|
flood
|
nkti
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.