PNP: 'Recalibrated' approach vs drugs focuses on problem, not people | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PNP: 'Recalibrated' approach vs drugs focuses on problem, not people

PNP: 'Recalibrated' approach vs drugs focuses on problem, not people

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Recalibration
|
Anti-illegal drug operations
|
Rommel Marbil
|
PNP
|
drug war
|
Philippine National Police
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.