x

Home  >  News

VP Duterte opposes ICC probe into drug war

Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 02 2023 01:48 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Vice President Sara Duterte formally opposes calls to allow an international probe into her father's bloody drug war. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   ANC promo   ICC   Sara Duterte   OVP   DOJ   International Criminal Court  