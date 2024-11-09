US backs enactment of Philippines Maritime Zones Act | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
US backs enactment of Philippines Maritime Zones Act
US backs enactment of Philippines Maritime Zones Act
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 09, 2024 09:50 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC Promo
|
West Philippine Sea
|
United States
|
Philippines
|
China
|
Matthew Miller
|
Philippines Maritime Zones Act
|
Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.