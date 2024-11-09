US backs enactment of Philippines Maritime Zones Act | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

US backs enactment of Philippines Maritime Zones Act

US backs enactment of Philippines Maritime Zones Act

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC Promo
|
West Philippine Sea
|
United States
|
Philippines
|
China
|
Matthew Miller
|
Philippines Maritime Zones Act
|
Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.