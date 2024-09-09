House ratifies bicam report on Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

House ratifies bicam report on Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act

House ratifies bicam report on Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act
|
ratification
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.