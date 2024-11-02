Palace declares Nov.4 as Day of National Mourning for Kristine victims | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Palace declares Nov.4 as Day of National Mourning for Kristine victims

Palace declares Nov.4 as Day of National Mourning for Kristine victims

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 02, 2024 11:54 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
KristinePH
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Lucas Bersamin
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.