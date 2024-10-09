Comelec reports 'record' number of Senate aspirants for 2025 polls | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Comelec reports 'record' number of Senate aspirants for 2025 polls
Comelec reports 'record' number of Senate aspirants for 2025 polls
Sherrie Ann Torres, Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 09, 2024 04:26 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PNP
|
Shariff Aguak
|
Maguindanao del Sur
|
2025 mid-term elections
|
Halalan 2025
|
Camp Crame
|
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
COC
|
certificate of candidacy
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.