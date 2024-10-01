TikTokers, vloggers capitalize on clout, common touch in venture into politics | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

TikTokers, vloggers capitalize on clout, common touch in venture into politics

TikTokers, vloggers capitalize on clout, common touch in venture into politics

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
elections
|
2025 elections
|
Halalan 2025
|
COC
|
CONA
|
politics
|
dynasty
|
Senate
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.