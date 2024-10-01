Tolentino seeks Senate reelection, sees nothing bad with 'dynastic' politics | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Tolentino seeks Senate reelection, sees nothing bad with 'dynastic' politics

Tolentino seeks Senate reelection, sees nothing bad with 'dynastic' politics

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
COC
|
COC filing
|
politics
|
Francis Tolentino
|
political dynasty
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.