Pimentel: Charter change needed to bring back essence of party-list system | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Pimentel: Charter change needed to bring back essence of party-list system
Pimentel: Charter change needed to bring back essence of party-list system
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 04:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Party-lists
|
Party-list elections
|
Party-list system
|
Koko Pimentel
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.