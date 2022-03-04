A backdoor for dynasties? Comelec stands by party-list picks

Maintenance workers clean the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday, in preparation for President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address on July 26, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections is standing by the accreditation of party-list groups in Halalan 2022 even after poll watchdog Kontra Daya alleged that the system has become a "backdoor" for dynasties and other wealthy clans.

In an ambush interview, Comelec commissioner Aimee Ferolino maintained that unless the laws and rules are changed, they will have no choice but to implement it.

"There are reactions that the party-list groups were used as a backdoor to enter into the legislative branch. On the part of the Comelec, we are guided by guidelines, we are guided by criteria and requirements that a petitioner to be accredited as a party-list group is approved," Ferolino said.

Ferolino cited the case of Atong Paglaum vs Comelec as one of their basis, noting the ruling that sectors only need to have an advocacy—and they need not be marginalized—to be accredited.

"Unless those guidelines and prevailing jurisprudence is changed we will abide by those guidelines... It is for the people, the voters, to decide and to discern properly what party-list groups to choose during the elections," Ferolino added.

Comelec acting chairperson Socorro Inting echoed Ferolino's argument.

"I would like to emphasize that Comelec merely enforces election laws and legal jurisprudence decided by the Supreme Court," she said.

In the elections, voters are allowed to choose only one group among those running under the party-list system.

The party-list system is meant to give a voice to marginalized sectors in the lower chamber, though it has faced criticism after recent elections saw party-list groups field members of political families as nominees.