MANILA — Nine party-list organizations succeeded in getting at least 2-percent voter preference that they need to secure a congressional seat if elections were held today, based on a Pulse Asia survey released Sunday.

According to the survey, among the 177 party-list groups in the May 2022 elections, 9 obtained voter preferences of at least 2 percent of the total number of votes, which is needed to secure at least one seat at the House of Representatives.

These party-list groups are:

ACT-CIS - 10.4 percent

AKO BICOL - 5.6 percent

4PS - 4.3 percent

Senior Citizens Partylist - 3.3 percent

Malasakit@Bayanihan - 3.3 percent

Magsasaka - 2.3 percent

An Waray - 2.3 percent

Gabriela - 2.1 percent

Kabayan - 2.1 percent

Progressive groups such as Bayan Muna and ACT Teachers, meanwhile, each got 0.8 percent voter preference while youth organization Kabataan got 0.6 percent, according to the survey.

The survey also found that 62 percent of its respondents are aware of the party-list system while 38 percent say otherwise.

The nationwide Pulse Asia survey had 2,400 respondents aged 18 and above, with a ± 2% error margin at the 95% confidence level. It was conducted from Jan. 19 to 24, 2022.

The same survey also showed that Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. remained the most preferred presidential candidates in the elections.

Analysts have said election surveys are mere "snapshots of the moment" and do not necessarily predict the outcome of the polls.

Twenty percent of the seats in the House of Representatives are reserved for party-list representatives.

In the elections, voters are allowed to choose only one group among those running under the party-list system.

The party-list system is meant to give a voice to marginalized sectors in the lower chamber, though it has faced criticism after recent elections saw party-list groups field members of political families as nominees.