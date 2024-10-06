Koko Pimentel to run for House seat vs former ally Marikina Mayor Teodoro | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Koko Pimentel to run for House seat vs former ally Marikina Mayor Teodoro
Koko Pimentel to run for House seat vs former ally Marikina Mayor Teodoro
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 06, 2024 03:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Koko Pimentel
|
Marikina
|
Marcy Teodoro
|
Halalan 2025
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.