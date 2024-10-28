'Leon' intensifies into severe tropical storm; several areas under Signal No. 1 | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Leon' intensifies into severe tropical storm; several areas under Signal No. 1
'Leon' intensifies into severe tropical storm; several areas under Signal No. 1
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 28, 2024 12:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Leon
|
LeonPH
|
weather
|
severe tropical storm
|
PAGASA
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.