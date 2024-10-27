Leon decelerates, Signal No 1 in parts of Luzon | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Leon decelerates, Signal No 1 in parts of Luzon

Leon decelerates, Signal No 1 in parts of Luzon

David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
tropical storm leon
|
kong-rey
|
pagasa
|
weather
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.