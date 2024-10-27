Leon lurches westward, putting 3 areas under Signal No. 1 | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Leon lurches westward, putting 3 areas under Signal No. 1

Leon lurches westward, putting 3 areas under Signal No. 1

Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PAGASA
|
Leon
|
Weather
|
ABSNews
|
LeonPH
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.