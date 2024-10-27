#WalangPasok: Class suspensions on Monday, Oct. 28 | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions on Monday, Oct. 28
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions on Monday, Oct. 28
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 27, 2024 08:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Walang Pasok
|
ABSNews
|
Kristine
|
Classes
|
KristinePH
|
weather
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.