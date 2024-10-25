'Davao Death Squad' term coined by media, Dela Rosa claims | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'Davao Death Squad' term coined by media, Dela Rosa claims

'Davao Death Squad' term coined by media, Dela Rosa claims

Hernel Tocmo, Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Davao Death Squad
|
Ronald Dela Rosa
|
senator
|
war on drugs
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.