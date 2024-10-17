'Why investigate yourself?': Solon questions Bato's planned drug war probe | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Why investigate yourself?': Solon questions Bato's planned drug war probe
'Why investigate yourself?': Solon questions Bato's planned drug war probe
Kevin Alabaso, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 17, 2024 07:50 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Robert Ace Barbers
|
EJK
|
Ronald Dela Rosa
|
House quad committee
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.