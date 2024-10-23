Burden now on Bato to address drug war allegations, quad comm heads say | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Burden now on Bato to address drug war allegations, quad comm heads say
Burden now on Bato to address drug war allegations, quad comm heads say
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 08:17 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ronald Bato Dela Rosa
|
House Quad Comm
|
ABSNews
|
Jovie Esplenido
|
Kerwin Espinosa
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.