Senate probe sought into 'surrogacy scheme' victimizing Filipinas | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Senate probe sought into 'surrogacy scheme' victimizing Filipinas
Senate probe sought into 'surrogacy scheme' victimizing Filipinas
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 11, 2024 10:40 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
DMW
|
DFA
|
surrogacy
|
mothers
|
reproductive labor
|
scam
|
human trafficking
|
OFW
|
Risa Hontiveros
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.