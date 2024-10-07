Aspiring 2025 lawmakers eye redefinition of the 'Filipino family' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Aspiring 2025 lawmakers eye redefinition of the 'Filipino family'
Aspiring 2025 lawmakers eye redefinition of the 'Filipino family'
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 06:21 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
COC
|
CONA
|
certificate of candidacy
|
party-list
|
senator
|
Senate
|
politics
|
2025
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.