No writ of amparo for Roque, but SC directs quad comm to comment on plea for prohibition | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

No writ of amparo for Roque, but SC directs quad comm to comment on plea for prohibition

No writ of amparo for Roque, but SC directs quad comm to comment on plea for prohibition

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Harry Roque
|
Supreme Court
|
House of Representatives
|
Writ of Amparo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.