Aspirants for House seats file COCs in 'historic' Comelec-NCR office | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Aspirants for House seats file COCs in 'historic' Comelec-NCR office
Aspirants for House seats file COCs in 'historic' Comelec-NCR office
Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 01, 2024 04:23 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 01, 2024 05:23 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
COC
|
COC filing
|
certificate of candidacy
|
halalan 2025
|
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.