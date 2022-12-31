MANILA - The East Avenue Medical Center has reported its first firecracker-related injury case, attributed to the mishandling of a fountain firework, a hospital official confirmed to ABS-CBN News on Saturday.

Dr. John Paul Ner, the hospital’s spokesperson, said the victim is an adult female, who had burns on her face, affecting her eyes. She has already been discharged.

“Mayroon na kaming first case namin last night. It happened around 11:45 p.m… Sinindihan siya at pagkababa niya, biglang pumutok. May tama sa mukha and braso ang biktima,” Ner told ABS-CBN News.

The hospital is already prepared for the New Year celebration. The official said those injured by firecrackers with COVID-19 symptoms will have a separate area.

“We have already set up a fireworks injury area… Ayaw nating ihalo ang patients lalong-lalo na mayroon tayong banta ng COVID-19," Ner said.

The health department has recorded a total of 41 fireworks-related injuries nationwide from Dec. 21 until Friday, or 52 percent higher from the same period last year.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier encouraged local government units to just hold a common fireworks display area to usher in 2023.

