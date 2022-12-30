MANILA (UPDATED) — The Philippines recorded five new fireworks-related injuries, raising the tally for this year to 41, the Department of Health said Friday.

The total is 52 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year.

In 2021, there were 27 firecracker blast injuries recorded from Dec. 21-30.

"Mula kahapon, Dec. 29, lima (5) ang naitalang bagong kaso ng fireworks-related injury mula sa 61 na DOH sentinel hospitals," the DOH said.

"Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay nasa apatnapu't isa (41) na mas mataas ng limampu't dalawang porsyento (52%) kumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa," the agency added.

In Manila, firecracker injuries have become more common among children.

According to Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center chief Dr. Emmanuel Montaña, those below 18 who fell victim to fireworks-related injuries outnumbered adults from 2017 to 2021.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire has said that the looser restrictions may have led to more injuries even before the New Year celebrations.

"Parang medyo excited ang mga kababayan natin to celebrate. Hindi naman natin maiaalis 'yan sa kanila. Gawin natin ang masaya but not to the detriment of our health," she said in a press briefing Thursday.

ILLEGAL FIRECRACKERS DESTROYED

Meanwhile, the Metro Manila police said in a statement on Friday that it has destroyed over P700,000 worth of illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.

These were confiscated in the capital region during the "Ligtas Paskuhan 2022" operations, it said.

"It is our fervent desire to at least minimize this recurrent perennial problem if not to zero firecracker-related injuries and fire incidents in Metro Manila," said Police Major Gen. Jonnel Estomo, regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office.

"However, I am saddened that despite the clear and constant reminder... to adhere to the existing laws, rules, and regulations on the sale, manufacture, distribution, and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices, still, there are those who flagrantly disregarded this friendly reminder. Hence, we are impelled to perform our mandate to confiscate these illegal items," he said.

Commanders "who failed to supervise their men not to fire their issued firearms on New Year's Eve" were also said to have been relieved from their posts by Estomo.

