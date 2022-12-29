MANILA – There have been fireworks victims aged below 18 years compared to adults based on historical data from the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila.

JRRMMC Chief Dr. Emmanuel Montaña says that from 2017 to 2021, those below 18 who fell victim to fireworks-related injuries outnumbered adults.

The number was only reversed during the change of year from 2021 to 2022 when only three pediatric patients were rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries from fireworks.

Aside from this, Montaña also noted an increase in injuries among those who were not actively using fireworks.

“Yung mga nanonood lang o 'yung mga nagpapaputok na tinatapon lalo na may tendency yung iba na itapon 'yung paputok o iwanan sa dinadaanan ng mga tao, sila ngayon yung tinatamaan,” Montaña said.

This year, the hospital has so far recorded no cases of fireworks-related injuries, which it said affirms the effectiveness of the Department of Health’s annual “Iwas Paputok” campaign and the hospital’s display of different medical instruments used for amputation of severely injured limbs.

Latest data from the DOH show that from December 21 to 29, firework-related injuries have now climbed to 36 in at least 12 regions in the country. This is 44 percent higher compared to the 25 injuries logged during the same period in 2021.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Most of the injuries occurred among males and affected different parts of the body including the eyes, hands, forearms, head, neck, chest, back, and feet. Two of the injuries required amputation.

Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire says the looser restrictions as well as the public’s great anticipation to celebrate using fireworks may have contributed to more injuries even before the expected new year revelries on the 31st.

“Yung 2020 to 2021 ay medyo restricted. Parang medyo excited ang mga kababayan natin to celebrate. Hindi naman natin maiaalis yan sa kanila. Gawin natin ang masaya but not to the detriment of our health,” Vergeire said.

Among those that caused the most injuries are whistle bomb, 5-star, kwitis and "camera."

The DOH advises those who may sustain injuries from fireworks to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. If there is a wound and the bleeding persists, wrap it with a clean cloth and head immediately to a medical facility.

Fireworks and firecrackers can cause tetanus which is why it’s important to receive anti-tetanus shots.

The DOH has yet to record cases of firework ingestion or stray bullets.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police says that while they no longer muzzle their firearms, a practice that was heavily publicized in recent years, a directive has been issued to all personnel that prohibits them from firing their guns.

The PNP advises the public to contact PNP Hotlines to report incidents of indiscriminate firing in their communities:

Northern Police District – 0927-604-6624 / 0998-598-7859

Eastern Police District – 0969-594-5429

Manila Police District – 0998-598-7891

Southern Police District – 0998-598-7929

Quezon City Police District – 0917-302-2421