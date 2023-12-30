Bank crash due to driver's error, police say

An incident involving an SUV crashing into a bank in Barangay Greater Lagro, Quezon City, was attributed to the driver's error rather than a malfunction in the vehicle, according to the Quezon City police.

Police Brig. Gen. Red Maranan, director of the Quezon City Police District, said the driver of the SUV was not under the influence of alcohol, and there were no mechanical failure in the vehicle.

"Initially doon sa investigation sa isinagawa ng ating traffic unit, hindi naman siya nakainom at wala namang mechanical failure doon sa sasakyan at lumalabas sa investigation ay drivers error," he explained.

CCTV footage released by the QCPD shows the SUV moving backward and forward crashing on the bank's entrance and the counter, resulting in the tragic death of a bank client and injuries to six others.

"Base doon sa imbestigasyon na isinagawa, imbes na matapakan niya ay preno right after na mabangga niya, habang umaatras siya yung isang sasakyan, natapakan niya yung accelerator kaya tumakbo ng mabilis papasok sa bangko yung kanyang sasakyan," Maranan added.

The 57-year-old SUV driver now faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, multiple physical injuries, and damage to property.

Experts advise drivers to ensure both the vehicle and the driver are in proper condition.

"Kahit gaano kagaling ang driver, once mataranta siya, nawawala yung diskarte niya sa daan. If ever may mangyari na hindi natin inaasahan, always remember to stay calm. Gamitin natin iyong technologies na mayroon sa sasakyan, actually basic lang, 'yung side mirrors, rear view mirror, yung malalaking bintana natin dapat enough na once na nasa daan tayo," said Fort Manahan, online content manager at Zigwheels Philippines.

Meanwhile, the damaged bank branch is undergoing repairs. The shattered glass and debris have been cleared, and the branch is set to reopen after renovations.

RELATED VIDEO