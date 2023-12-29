SUV driver faces raps for ramming into bank, killing 1

MANILA — The driver of an SUV that rammed into the customer area of a bank in Greater Lagro, Quezon City on Thursday evening is facing criminal raps over the incident, which left a woman dead and six others injured.

According to the Quezon City Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit, it will file complaints of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and multiple physical injuries against the driver of the SUV.

Leo Garra, barangay chairman of Greater Lagro and a first responder on the scene, said the SUV left the bank's interior ruined and bloody.

"Pagpasok namin duguan sa loob. May skid marks sa loob mismo, tapos magulo na talaga ang sitwasyon. Sira na teller booth, waiting chairs," he said.

He said some of those hit by the SUV were seriously injured, while a woman who had been run over in the incident had died.

WHAT HAPPENED?

In a video obtained by ABS-CBN News, the driver of the SUV said he was not sure how his vehicle ended up inside the bank and hitting the people inside.

He said he was trying to park but was having trouble going into reverse.

"Tapos inabante ko. Umabante naman, di naman mapigilan. Ano nangyari sa sasakyan, di ko maintindihan," he said.

"Upon initial investigation namin...nagkamali daw po siya. Napa-abante siya... napa-abante niya at na lose control po siya sa pedal," Police Capt. Joan Vela, chief of the Quezon City Police District Traffic Management Unit, said.

Some witnesses to the incident, however, said that the driver smelled of alcohol.

"Umamin siya na lasing siya nung gabi, pero di raw siya nakainom nung araw na 'yon," Barangay Chairman Garra said.

BDO HELPS WITH VICTIMS' MEDICAL NEEDS

In a statement, BDO said it is "closely coordinating with the authorities" on the incident.

"The safety of customers and bank personnel are of utmost priority," it also said.

"The bank has provided medical attention to injured individuals and is committed to assisting them throughout their recovery journey." — from a report by Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News