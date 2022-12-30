Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Facebook page

MANILA (UPDATED)—Two bettors won the P521-million 6/58 Ultra Lotto jackpot prize on Friday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said.

The winning combination for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto—01-23-15-03-08-05—netted a total of P521,275,111, which is subject to 20 percent tax and must be claimed within a year from the draw date.

The PCSO said the winners came from Davao City and Tacloban City, Leyte.

Meanwhile, the 6/45 Mega Lotto jackpot prize of nearly P31 million remained up for grabs.

On Thursday, a lone bettor won the P58-million 6/42 Lotto jackpot prize.

FROM THE ARCHIVES