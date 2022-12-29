Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Facebook page

A lone bettor has won the P58-million 6/42 Lotto jackpot prize on Thursday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said.

The winning combination for the 6/42 lotto -- at 27-05-26-31-19-09, in any order -- netted a total of P58,430,935.800, which is subject to 20 percent tax and must be claimed within a year from the draw date.

Meanwhile, the 6/49 Super Lotto jackpot prize of nearly P31 million remained up for grabs after Thursday night's draw.

The jackpot prize for the 6/58 Ultra Lotto is nearly at P500 million after no bettor won the winning combination in PCSO's Tuesday night draw.