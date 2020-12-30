Presidential Security Group got coronavirus vaccines in September, says chief

MANILA - A "handful" of President Rodrigo Duterte's close-in security detail were vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as September this year, the chief of the Presidential Security Group said Wednesday.

Col. Jesus Durante refused to disclose how many PSG personnel were inoculated, but said the men were always with the President. He also did not confirm nor deny if he received the vaccine.

"We are soldiers so we have to take risks just to accomplish our mission. The bottomline here is we have to accomplish our mission at all costs," he told ANC's Headstart.

Durante said vaccinations began in September and the last batch was in October. The personnel vaccinated themselves within the compound, he said.

Duterte himself wasn't aware that his guards were getting the vaccine until the "handful" of them were inoculated.

"We didn’t ask permission. We just informed him about it after all the close-in personnel were vaccinated. He was surprised," said Durante.

