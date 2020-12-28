'Keeping Duterte safe from threats:' Presidential guards inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine

Members of the Presidential Security Group surround President Rodrigo Duterte at the Batasang Pambansa, Quezon City for his State of the Nation Address, July 27, 2020. Presidential Photo

MANILA – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed Monday members of the Presidential Security (PSG) were administered a vaccine against COVID-19, hours after security officials admitted some soldiers have been inoculated.

"Per our inquiry, members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) were the first ones from the AFP who were vaccinated owing to the nature of their mission and function,' AFP spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana told a radio station he knew of some soldiers who have received the vaccine. This was later confirmed by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Arevalo, initially reacting to the two's statements, had said the AFP leadership is not aware of such inoculation, and that it was not sanctioned by them.

His latest statement, however, proved that immunzation of some soldiers took place.

Arevalo justified the move, citing the PSG's mandare.

"As the unit primarily tasked to protect and secure the highest official of the land, the PSG will have to ensure that the President is safe from all threats—including COVID-19. Because the safety of the President equates to national well-being, that security posture should necessarily include protecting the Commander-in-Chief from contracting the deadly virus from those he is constantly exposed to like the members of his security detail," he said.

Arevalo admitted he was not privy to the arrangement of PSG's inoculation.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier warned that all vaccines should undergo the evaluation and regulatory process of local regulatory and expert bodies before being greenlit for rollout.