Palace: No holiday declaration for January 2

Commuters queue for a ride at the EDSA Bus Carousel as people report for the first working day of the year on Jan.3, 2023. Jirre Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has not issued a proclamation declaring January 2, Tuesday, or the day after New Year’s Day as a special non-working day, the Presidential Communications Office said Friday.

“Wala po,” Presidential Communications Cheloy Garafil said in response to multiple queries from Malacañang reporters.

The Philippine leader earlier declared December 26 — the day after Christmas — a special non-working day nationwide to encourage domestic tourism and to give families more time to spend more time together.

The Marcos administration adopted "holiday economics" in 2022 through Proclamation No. 90, which adjusted national holidays because "a longer weekend will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country."