MANILA -- The holiday season usually spurs economic growth as many Filipinos tend to buy more products and services for Christmas parties, family gatherings and more while shops and establishments would also offer promos and holiday packages enticing the public to spend more.

Many small and medium-scale enterprises or SMEs are also benefitting from the rise in spending among Christmas-loving Filipinos during the holidays.

Here are some of the popular Christmas businesses:

CHRISTMAS-THEMED CAKES

Melanie Verano started her pastry business as a home business during the pandemic where she got orders online. Because of the rise in the number of customers, she recently put up Lan’s Patisserie, a small shop in Barangay Obrero, Quezon City.

Her work has been non-stop the past weeks because December means more orders for them.

Among the bestsellers include Christmas-themed cakes, Christmas balls and cupcakes and many other holiday treats. Prices differ depending on the package but can range from P250 and up. If you want to spend more, there is a special Christmas tree donuts worth P3,500.

“Full force po kami sa Lan’s team para maka ready kami ngayong Pasko. Nag run na mga orders pang gift, Christmas party,” said Verano.

One can check the Facebook page of Lan’s Patisserie for inquiries. Verano added that they too accept orders online.

ALL-MEAT HAM

Gigi Anonuevo has been selling ham for nearly 20 years now, but she only does it during the holiday season. She is proud to say that her pear-shaped hams are handmade, all-meat, and no extenders. She recalled her own childhood when ham was a part of her Noche Buena, hence she sells ham to other families today.

“Hindi kumpleto talaga ang pasko pag walang ham sa table mo… Lola ko pa ganyan lagi may ham, tapos tsokolate,” said Anonuevo.

The ham costs P400 and there’s free delivery within Metro Manila if you order 10 or more. For smaller orders, one can shoulder the delivery fee. Customers may check the Facebook page of Gigi Clemente Anonuevo.

HOLIDAY-THEMED GIFTS

Tess Manabat has a stall at the Kamuning Market in Quezon City but decided to add another stall near the street. She sells all sorts of Christmas and New Year-themed headbands, as well as Santa hats. There are also various gift items like stuffed toys, tumblers, and bags.

She, however, said that compared to last year, sales are lower this year. But she is still hopeful more customers will come in the days leading to Christmas.

“Mas mahirap ngayon kaysa nakaraang taon… sa hirap ng buhay ngayon, konting tipid,” Manabat.

She is also banking on the New Year celebration, which is why she has started selling various kinds of ‘torotot’ or a horn or noisemaker used to welcome the New Year.