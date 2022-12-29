Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Eduardo “Edu” Punay said he will ensure the continuity of the department’s programs while he is on top of the agency.

Punay was appointed after Secretary Erwin Tulfo’s confirmation as DSWD chief was deferred by the Commission on Appointments in November following questions on his US citizenship and his previous libel convictions.

“Talaga pong bilin ng Pangulong (Ferdinand “Bongbong Marcos Jr.) na siguraduhin na tuloy-tuloy at maayos ang patakbo ng mga programa namin sa DSWD na napakacrucial specially now sa naranasan nating pagbaha sa Visayas and Mindanao, crucial po ang role ng DSWD sa disaster response. Lalo na sa ating relief operations,” he told TeleRadyo.

(President Marcos' instructions were to ensure the continuity of the DSWD programs, which are crucial now in a time of calamities and natural disasters. Especially the relief operations.)

Punay said they have now provided assistance—in the form of both relief packs and cash aid—to more than 91,000 Filipinos affected by the flooding caused by the shear line-induced rains on Christmas Day.

The official said his designation as DSWD OIC is only temporary.

“Sabay po nating tinatrabaho ang ating duties bilang undersecretary ng special projects at ngayon ang designation natin bilang OIC, at itong OIC lang naman designation natin, linawin natin, temporary designation po ito until may ma-appoint na permanent secretary po ang ating pangulo,” he clarified.

(We are concurrently working as undersecretary of special projects and OIC. which, to be clear, is a temporary appointment until the president finds someone permanent.)

Punay said he has yet to speak with Tulfo, who is currently abroad.

“Sa kasalukuyan po ay nakabakasyon po si Secretary Erwin ‘no, yun ang balita natin, at hindi pa po kami nakakapag-usap dahil nasa abroad nga po siya at hindi pa po siya so far nakakabalik sa DSWD,” he said.

(Right now, Secretary Erwin is on vacation. That is our information, we haven't spoken yet and he hasn't returned to DSWD.)

“Wala pa naman pong specific na instruction si Sec Erwin regarding mga programs pero talagang ganoon naman po yung trabaho namin sa DSWD, marami existing programs kami na kailangan ipagpatuloy,” he added.

(Sec. Erwin had no specific instructions regarding specific programs, but that 's our job in the DSWD, we have existing programs that we have to continue.)

--TeleRadyo, 29 December 2022