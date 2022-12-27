ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed former journalist Eduardo "Edu" Punay as officer-in-charge of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Malacañang said Tuesday.

Press Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil answered in the affirmative when asked by the media if the reported movement in the DSWD is true. Punay, who is the agency's Undersecretary for Special Projects, also confirmed his new designation to ABS-CBN News.

Until Punay's appointment, the DSWD was headed by Sec. Erwin Tulfo, also a former news personality.

In a statement, the DSWD welcomed Punay's appointment, noting its importance for the continuity of the agency's programs now that it is responding to the impact of the shear line and amihan in several areas in the country.

"This is needed to ensure the [continuous] operations of the agency and that no activities will be derailed or hampered," the statement read.

DSWD spokesperson Asec. Romel Lopez, speaking to ABS-CBN News, said they have an OIC while waiting for the reappointment papers of Tulfo.



But Lopez said he cannot speak about the reappointment papers because the issue is between Marcos and Tulfo.

Tulfo's confirmation as DSWD chief was deferred by the Commission on Appointments in November following questions on his US citizenship and his previous libel convictions.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier told reporters that Tulfo failed to present documents that proved that he has already renounced his US citizenship.

Tulfo had requested for an executive session to explain the issues being raised, which the lawmakers granted.

Tulfo has yet to issue a statement regarding Punay's designation as DSWD OIC.

Punay's career in journalism spanned for some two decades. He was a senior reporter for the Philippine Star prior to his current stint in government.

— With reports from Jeffrey Hernaez, Katrina Domingo, and Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News