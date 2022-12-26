This handout photo taken on Dec. 25, 2022 and received on Dec. 26 from the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescuers evacuating people from a flooded area in Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental. Two people were killed and nearly 46,000 others fled their homes as Christmas Day floods dampened the mainly Catholic Philippines's most important holiday, civil defense officials said on Dec. 26. Handout/Philippine Coast Guard/AFP

MANILA (UPDATED)— The death toll from Christmas Day floods in some parts of the Philippines rose to 13 on Tuesday morning, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

Seven deaths were reported in Northern Mindanao, three in Bicol Region, two in Eastern Visayas, and one in the Zamboanga Peninsula, said OCD information officer Diego Mariano.

"Karamihan po dito is drowning dulot ng flash floods," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Most of them drowned due to the flash floods.)

The floods also injured six people, and left 23 others missing, Mariano said.

Twelve of the missing are from Eastern Visayas and most of them are fishermen, he said.

The official said 44,282 families across Mimaropa, Regions, 5, 8, 9,10 and the Bangsamoro were affected by the flooding. Some 10,356 families evacuated from their homes, he said.

Losses in the agriculture sector, meanwhile, is pegged so far at P60 million, the official said in a televised briefing.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. "is in Malacañang monitoring and holding meetings with several officials over various issues including giving immediate assistance to those affected by the shear line rainfall and flooding," Press Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil said.

The flooding hit the south on Sunday, as the disaster dampened celebrations on the mainly Catholic nation's most important holiday.

"The waters rose above the chest in some areas, but today the rains have ceased," civil defense worker Robinson Lacre told AFP by phone from Gingoog city in Misamis Oriental on Monday.

Gingoog and the province of Misamis Occidental have been placed under a state of calamity due to floods.

The weather turned bad as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people prepared for a long Christmas holiday.

Millions of people travel to their hometowns for family reunions during this period.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse