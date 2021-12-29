Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Stripped of his frameless eyeglasses and his usual Starbucks drink, Aksyon Demokratiko's 2022 standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso appeared in a rap music video donning a white undershirt while eating dried fish and rice before walking through the dank alleys of Tondo.

Flanked by rappers Smugglaz and Bassilyo, the former actor and now Manila City mayor mouthed the words "Posible,” “Pwede,” “Kaya,” and “Naman!” --- staple words in his sorties where he reminds voters to choose a president who understands the plight of the poor.

The collaboration was meant to "remind our people of reality, of the real world," Domagoso told reporters on the sidelines of a groundbreaking event in the capital city.

"Yun yung tunay na buhay ng tao. Yun yung tunay na sitwasyon," he said.

(That is the real life of the people. That's the real situation.)

In one scene, the Manila Mayor was seen getting and wearing a blue shirt from a neighbor's clothesline.

"Tirador ng damit. It's depicting kami [na mahihirap]. Ganun naman talaga kami [na mahihirap]," he said.

(We steal clothes. It's depicting the life of the poor. We are really like that.)

"'Yun ang buhay na nakalakihan ko. It may not be applicable to you or approve of your moral values (sic) in life, but that's what I'm saying: There is another world, a real world that exists," he said.

(That was the life I knew while growing up. It may not be applicable to you or it might not get the approval of people based on their moral values, but that's what I'm saying: There is another world, a real world that exists.)

"Gusto ko lang i-remind na yung mga highfalutin, ito ang buhay namin, tayo ito," he said.

(I just want to remind the highfalutin, that this is the kind of life we have, this is how we are.)

In his sorties around the country, Domagoso has been taking a swipe at other presidential aspirants, accusing them of not being in touch with reality since they were born in privileged families.

The Aksyon Demokratiko slate would often back their standard bearer in their sorties by reminding voters that Domagoso is their best choice for president because he knows how to solve the poor's problems since he also came from the slums.

Some parts of the rap echoed Domagoso's speech during his team's "listening tour," among which are his campaign promises of building more schools and hospitals across the country to provide a more decent life for the poor.

Domagoso's journey from garbage picker to television and movie star, to Manila Mayor is one of his strengths as a presidential bet, his campaign manager Lito Banayo said in earlier interviews.

The video that was filmed for six hours in Varona Street in Domagoso's hometown Tondo "intends to show the Manila mayor’s relatability and connection to ordinary people," his campaign team said in a statement.

"The song’s message reveals the real struggles of Filipinos directly experienced and understood by Moreno in his youth," the statement read.

The Manila Mayor - who now has a net worth of P70 million - said he also wanted to "send a message of hope."

"We wanted to inspire them... for them to continue to hope na kahit ikaw ay nasa basurahan, kahit ikaw ay mahirap, kahit ikaw alaws, pag nagsikap ka, hindi ka sumuko, nagpursige ka sa buhay, nangarap ka, may mararating ka," he said.

(We wanted to inspire them... for them to continue to hope that even though you come from the slums, even though you are poor, even though you have nothing, if you work hard, don't give up and persevere, you will reach your dreams and get somewhere.)

About 24 hours since the "Nais Ko" music video was posted on Youtube, it has logged nearly 900,000 views, with several users attesting that the scenes depict the daily life in the capital's impoverished districts.

"It's an idea, it's a concept and I am very happy with it," Domagoso said.

Other 2022 presidential contenders include Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo. Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, and labor leader Leody De Guzman.

The Comelec has set the start of the official campaign period for national position candidates on Feb. 8 next year.



